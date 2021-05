Robert “Bobby” Dougia (top photo) was chosen as resident of the month for May at Heritage Manor. He has three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He enjoys socializing and playing card games. Employee of the month for May at Heritage Manor is Nancy Leger (bottom photo). She is the activity assistant and has been employed for 10 years. She enjoys her job duties and interacting with the residents. She has three children and three grandchildren. She is pictured on the left receiving her award from Patricia Duplechin, activity director. (Photos courtesy of Heritage Manor)