I was thinking about run the bank, change the bank, and the challenges therein. Part of it was down to a conversation that repeats quite often about it being easier to launch a new bank than change the old bank. Something I’ve argued against regularly. Reason being: what are you doing with the old bank, its customers and staff? Letting it rot? Similarly, almost every new bank gets beaten to death by the old bank management – just look at Bó and Finn.