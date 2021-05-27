newsbreak-logo
Louisburg, KS

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 have reopened after semi accident

By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com
republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISBURG - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 south of Louisburg have reopened after being closed this morning for an overturned tractor-trailer. The Miami County Sheriff's Office reported about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, May 27, that the northbound lanes, which had been closed between 311th Street and Kansas Highway 68 at Louisburg, were back open. Traffic was diverted to Metcalf Road while the Kansas Highway Patrol worked the crash, the sheriff's office reported.

