This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series. Saturday there were 15 NHL games. I hope you got your fill, because Sunday is on the exact opposite end of the spectrum. There is exactly one game, which features the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings in the second leg of a back-to-back. That means DraftKings contests are all of the Showdown variety. You have to pick a lineup of six players, one of whom is your captain. The captain's points are worth 1.5 times as many points. As such, I have decided to just put together one potential lineup you could use Sunday if you want to play a Showdown contest.