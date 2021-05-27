Partners in crime: Agricultural pest that relies on bacteria to overcome plant defenses

On recreational sandy beaches, there are guidelines for the management of bacterial pollution in coastal waters regarding untreated sewage, urban wastewater, and industrial wastewater. However, terrestrial plant debris on coastal beaches can be abundant especially after floods and whilst it has rarely been considered a concern, the bacterial population associated with this type of pollution from the viewpoint of public health has not been adequately assessed. In this study, microbes associated with plant debris drifting onto Kizaki Beach in Japan were monitored for 8 months throughout the rainy season, summer, typhoon season, and winter. Here we show that faecal-indicator bacteria in the plant debris and sand under the debris were significantly higher than the number of faecal bacteria in the sand after a 2015 typhoon. When we focused on specific pathogenic bacteria, Brevundimonas vesicularis and Pseudomonas alcaligenes were commonly detected only in the plant debris and sand under the debris during the survey period. The prompt removal of plant debris would therefore help create safer beaches.