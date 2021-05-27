Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Partners in crime: Agricultural pest that relies on bacteria to overcome plant defenses

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough insect larvae may seem harmless to humans, they can be extremely dangerous to the plant species that many of them feed on, and some of those plant species are important as agricultural crops. Although plants cannot simply flee from danger like animals typically would, many have nonetheless evolved ingenious strategies to defend themselves from herbivores. Herbivorous insect larvae will commonly use their mouths to smear various digestive proteins onto plants that they want to eat, and when plants detect chemicals commonly found in these oral secretions, they can respond to the injury by producing defensive molecules, including proteins and specialized metabolites, of their own that inactivate the insect's digestive proteins and thus prevent the insect from obtaining nutrients from the plant.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Plants#Bacteria#Plant Biology#Plant Reproduction#Plant Species#Insects#Chemical Plant#Food Crops#Okayama University#Spodoptera#New Phytologist#Ministry Of Education#Plant Defense Mechanisms#Agricultural Crops#Plant Biotechnology#Major Pests#Chemicals#Herbivorous Insect Larvae#Symbiotic Microorganisms#Crop Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
AgricultureWVNews

Agriculture Topics

Spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia that can be found in Berkeley and Mineral counties in West Virginia. It also is established in several counties in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Maryland. Because it can feed on more than 70 different plant species,...
AgricultureEurekAlert

A study analyzes the risk of karst groundwater contamination to human consumption

Led by Professor Andreas Hartmann, from the University of Freiburg (Germany), the researchers analyzed the presence of several pollutants in water from many karst aquifers of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, relating fast infiltration processes to an increased concentration of these substances. The findings of this research are published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
AgricultureNewswise

Measuring Impact of Double- Cropping

Newswise — From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world’s largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Preventing plant disease pandemics

During the COVID-19 pandemic, food systems faced disruptions from staff shortages and supply chain issues. Now, a Virginia Tech researcher is assisting with efforts to help plants themselves from facing their own pandemic. Just like human diseases, plant diseases don't have arbitrary boundaries. These diseases don't stop at a border...
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide | AGCO, AG Junction, Precision Planting

The latest released research publication on Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market is an in-depth Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in current scenario to achieve new growth cycle. As Smart Agriculture and Farming Industry manufacturers have move toward digitization and data-oriented solutions; it is important to evaluate Smart Agriculture and Farming customer, business segments, products, aftermarket services, regions and channels to understand the elasticity in each of the markets. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are TOPCON Positioning systems, AGCO Corporation, AG Junction, Precision Planting LLC, Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Raven Industries, SST Development Group, Trimble Inc & Cropmetrics.
AgriculturePhys.org

Intensified droughts will affect nitrogen emissions in rainfed agriculture

NO and N2O are major contributors to atmospheric pollution, and agriculture is a major source of both. Seasonal variation of precipitation input can affect plant growth, soil microbial activities, and emissions of NO and N2O. However, the complexity of the mechanisms and the temporal and spatial variations related to the emissions of NO and N2O in rainfed ecosystem are unclear.
ScienceScience Daily

Sensing what plants sense: Integrated framework helps scientists explain biology and predict crop performance

Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a plant's genotype, or its genetic makeup, and its phenotype, or the plant's observable traits. Understanding a plant's genome helps plant biologists predict how that plant will perform in the real world, which can be useful for breeding crop varieties that will produce high yields or resist stress.
WildlifePhys.org

A few common bacteria account for majority of carbon use in soil

Just a few bacterial taxa found in ecosystems across the planet are responsible for more than half of carbon cycling in soils. These new findings, made by researchers at Northern Arizona University and published in Nature Communications this week, suggest that despite the diversity of microbial taxa found in wild soils gathered from four different ecosystems, only three to six groups of bacteria common among these ecosystems were responsible for most of the carbon use that occurred.
ScienceEurekAlert

SMART researchers develop method for rapid, accurate detection of viruses

Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) RApid DIgital Crispr Approach (RADICA) is a molecular rapid testing methodology that allows absolute quantification of viral nucleic acids in 40-60 minutes. RADICA is four times faster and significantly less expensive than conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods as it does not require...
Animalscedarmillnews.com

Plant “umbrellas” to fight pests!

Hopefully the Japanese beetle problem will be under control after five years of treatment by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Next year we may be able to share plants from our gardens. We can help now and in the future to control damaging insects by planting pollinating plants that attract...
AgriculturePhys.org

Digital crop protection from disease and pest plants

Crop diseases threaten yields in the field. Pests and parasitic weeds cause high crop losses of up to 30 percent every year. In the FarmerSpace project, the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation IOSB in Ilmenau is working together with partners to investigate the use of digital technologies for crop protection. The aim is to detect leaf diseases and the spread of weeds at an early stage and to initiate targeted protective measures using sensors, robotics and data-driven solutions.
WildlifeNature.com

Plant debris are hotbeds for pathogenic bacteria on recreational sandy beaches

On recreational sandy beaches, there are guidelines for the management of bacterial pollution in coastal waters regarding untreated sewage, urban wastewater, and industrial wastewater. However, terrestrial plant debris on coastal beaches can be abundant especially after floods and whilst it has rarely been considered a concern, the bacterial population associated with this type of pollution from the viewpoint of public health has not been adequately assessed. In this study, microbes associated with plant debris drifting onto Kizaki Beach in Japan were monitored for 8 months throughout the rainy season, summer, typhoon season, and winter. Here we show that faecal-indicator bacteria in the plant debris and sand under the debris were significantly higher than the number of faecal bacteria in the sand after a 2015 typhoon. When we focused on specific pathogenic bacteria, Brevundimonas vesicularis and Pseudomonas alcaligenes were commonly detected only in the plant debris and sand under the debris during the survey period. The prompt removal of plant debris would therefore help create safer beaches.
Wildlifetucsonpost.com

Study on bacteria causing rabbit fever

Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): A study led by researchers at the Northern Arizona University has solved a long-term mystery, providing a plausible explanation for how Francisella tularensis (rabbit fever) can overwinter in the environment outside of a host. Although it is not spread through human contact, Francisella tularensis is...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Philippines Department of Agriculture partners with CP foods to shore up swine industry

As part of efforts to rebuild Filipino swine industry after multiple outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF), the Vice Chairman of CP Foods Philippines Sakol Cheewakoset and Emmanuel Herbosa, president and CEO of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to support the Department of Agriculture's efforts to revive the hog sector.
WildlifeNature.com

Parasitic bacteria control foam formation

The search for bacteriophages for the biocontrol of bacteria commonly associated with wastewater foams, such as Gordonia, unexpectedly reveals a new parasitic ultrasmall bacterium with predatory activity against foaming microorganisms. Although filamentous bacteria can be important for the floc structure and transformation processes in WWTPs, their occasional unwanted overgrowth requires...
AgricultureKMZU

EPA opens application period for grants dedicated to sustainable pest control in agriculture

Lenexa, Kan.– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for a $1 million dollar grant initiative through the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) that encourages smart, sensible, and sustainable pest control in agriculture. Through these grants, EPA will support projects that explore innovative practices, technologies, education, and non-regulatory solutions that adopt integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.
WildlifeNature.com

Heat-killed endophytic bacterium induces robust plant defense responses against important pathogens

Stress caused by pathogens strongly damages plants. Developing products to control plant disease is an important challenge in sustainable agriculture. In this study, a heat-killed endophytic bacterium (HKEB), Bacillus aryabhattai, is used to induce plant defense against fungal and bacterial pathogens, and the main defense pathways used by the HKEB to activate plant defense are revealed. The HKEB induced high protection against different pathogens through the salicylic and jasmonic acid pathways. We report the presence of gentisic acid in the HKEB for the first time. These results show that HKEBs may be a useful tool for the management of plant diseases.