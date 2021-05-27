Cancel
The Goodnight Theatre Collective: Iconic and In-Person

By Natasha
B102.7
B102.7
 17 days ago

The Goodnight Theatre Collective has been creative for the last year. They've figured out ways to still bring live, local theatre to The Sioux Empire through outdoor shows and online. But, for the season five finale, they are back inside and in-person!. The Iconic Cabaret will be in the Belbas...

B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

#Icons#Musical Theatre#Live Theatre#Original Productions#Musical Styles#The Iconic Cabaret#Facebook Event Page#Spice Girls#Goodnight Theatre#Cabarets#Tickets#Washington Pavilion#Eras#Belbas Theatre#Online#Sioux Empire#Masks#Reality Wives#Clues
