Business Smarts: Printing and Selling Wall Displays with CG Pro Prints
Photographer Aly Kuler and his wife, Kathleen Gemma Kuler, who are based in New York’s Hudson Valley, have been shooting weddings together ever since meeting at WPPI in 2019. “Everything was going great until the coronavirus pandemic hit,” says Aly, channeling not just other wedding photographers thoughts but small business people everywhere. Most of their clients postponed the big day, leaving just a handful of backyard weddings on the Kulers’ schedule. Instead of being defeated, though, they brainstormed and came up with an expansion plan for their business: printing and selling wall displays.www.rangefinderonline.com