It’s never a bad time to admire football jerseys, and looking at the top NFL throwback uniforms is an even better time. Look good, play good. The sports psychology behind those four words is fascinating. There is actual merit behind that cliché. NFL throwback uniforms provide some of the best and worst examples of aesthetics. The top NFL throwback jerseys are so good they can make non-fans of the franchise want to hang one up in their man cave. But who has the best one?