NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover recently held its annual Rotary Night Celebration at Catawba Country Club. Each year the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award is presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community that exemplifies the best of his or her profession. The winners have included men and women whose commitment to good citizenship through their work has honored the Rotary motto: Service Above Self. This award began in 1976.