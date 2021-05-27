Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Are Afraid to Guard Luka

Chris Broussard: “I think Dallas is going to win this series now. I think they have the best player in the series, Luka, and I think the Clippers defenders are intimidated by him because I don’t see any of them that want to guard him. I see them switching too easily off of him… Most of the time they’re just automatically switching even knowing it was going to a mismatch. I just don’t see where Kawhi or Paul George has shown that example of ‘we’re willing to do whatever it takes tonight to win this game. If it means me guarding Luka for 30 minutes, I’m willing to do it.’ Neither one of them has shown that. Offensively in the first half, Kawhi showed it, but defensively? Those guys are riding off reputations defensively. Kawhi, PG, and Pat Beverley are not close to the defenders that they used to be and Luka is exposing them for it.” (Full Segment Above)