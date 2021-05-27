newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Are Afraid to Guard Luka

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Broussard: “I think Dallas is going to win this series now. I think they have the best player in the series, Luka, and I think the Clippers defenders are intimidated by him because I don’t see any of them that want to guard him. I see them switching too easily off of him… Most of the time they’re just automatically switching even knowing it was going to a mismatch. I just don’t see where Kawhi or Paul George has shown that example of ‘we’re willing to do whatever it takes tonight to win this game. If it means me guarding Luka for 30 minutes, I’m willing to do it.’ Neither one of them has shown that. Offensively in the first half, Kawhi showed it, but defensively? Those guys are riding off reputations defensively. Kawhi, PG, and Pat Beverley are not close to the defenders that they used to be and Luka is exposing them for it.” (Full Segment Above)

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg#Clippers Defenders#The Clippers#Tonight#Dallas#Chris Details#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Uncertain for Friday

Coach Ty Lue said after Thursday's 113-90 win over the Hornets that he's unsure if Leonard (rest) will play Friday against Houston, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Leonard tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's win, but he could be rested in the second half of the back-to-back. If he's held out, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann could see increased minutes.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Finally Reveals Why He Wears Number Two Jersey

Kawhi Leonard may be a superstar that's played in the NBA for 10 seasons, but fans still know very little about him. Bit by bit, I've been trying to get to know more about him throughout his time on the Clippers. We've heard him reveal why Allen Iverson was his favorite player growing up, and what his favorite cheat meal is this season. Tonight, he revealed a little bit more.
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: I’d Rather Have Kobe Bryant’s Career Over Tim Duncan

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, headlined by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. Rob Parker says out of those 3, he would take Duncan's career because it was nearly flawless. Chris says he would easily take Kobe's career because of his significance as a cultural icon on and off the basketball court.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chris Broussard: "Nets Can't Win Title Without a Healthy James Harden"

Chris Broussard and Rob Parker debate whether or not the title chances for the Brooklyn Nets are contingent on James Harden's health. Chris believes the Nets will not win the championship, and potentially even fail to make it out of the East, without a healthy James Harden. Rob, however, believes that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still provide enough to give them a strong shot at the NBA title.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Paces team with 24 points

George recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers. To add insult to injury, George stuck around in the fourth quarter to stack up more production against the Lakers, who were already way behind. After a sub-par game against New Orleans, George has been on a fabulous four-game tear, averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.
NBAUSA Today

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard sends 76ers home with Game 7 buzzer-beater

Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit perhaps one of the greatest shots in postseason history to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, Leonard pulled up from the corner to drain the game-winning shot over Joel Embiid at...
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles News Beat

NBA Daily Recap 5/6: George's 24 Points rallies Clippers pass Lakers 118-94

Clippers led by 21 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Lakers 118-94 on Thursday night. Paul George led the way for the Clippers with 24 points. Despite losing the game at home, Kyle Kuzma tallied 25 points for the Lakers. After this game, the Lakers (37-29) ranked #6 in the Western Conference with 11.0 games back to the top, while the Clippers (45-22) led the Lakers by 7.5 games back and ranked #3 in the same conference.
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: LeBron’s play-in complaints are poor timing and “self-serving” | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James made his second start in over a month last night against the Toronto Raptors. However, the Los Angeles Lakers still lost. LeBron left in the fourth quarter due to soreness in his ankle. Reports say that the same ankle will keep him out of tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets. The reigning NBA Finals champs are currently in the sixth seed and are very close to the seventh, which will put them in the play-in tournament. LeBron is no fan of it, calling for quote 'whoever came up with it to be fired.' Chris Broussard explains why LeBron's complaints are an issue.
NBAontapsportsnet.com

Zach LaVine’s Chances of Making the USA Olympic Team

With the Chicago Bulls nearly out of the Eastern Conference playoff race, the time has come to analyze the future of the squad, along with some of the individual players themselves. While there will be plenty of time to discuss what Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley should do to improve...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Off night shooting

George tallied 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks. George's performance Sunday snapped a streak of 20-point performances at four. Over his last six games, George has shot under 45 percent four times while not faring much better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 31.8 percent of his triples. On the plus side, George is grabbing 7.3 boards in that span.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers coach Greg Foster returns after suspension

Scott Agness: Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster is back, and continues working with Goga Bitadze. They hugged before beginning pre-game warmups. There is concern about Bjorkgren's mental state. That's not to suggest he's on the verge of a mental breakdown, but league sources have told IndyStar that he has taken this hard. The losing and internal conflict has been bad enough, but his fierce, competitive nature can be a weakness as much as a strength.
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Paul George leads from the front as Clippers beat Lakers in LA battle

Paul George scored 24 points as the Los Angeles Clippers moved to third in the Western Conference with a 118-94 win over their Los Angeles rivals the Lakers. George led a solid offensive performance from the Clippers with all five starters finishing in double figures along with two from the bench.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Remembering Kawhi Leonard’s legendary Game 7 shot

While he might have made the trip back home to Los Angeles after just one season, the Kawhi Leonard shot that won a playoff series remains one of the defining moments in Toronto Raptors history. Leonard was brought in to take the Raptors over the hump, and his game-winner in Game 7 of their second-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers did just that.
NBAitsgame7.com

Ty Lue On Similarities Between Paul George and Kobe Bryant

Ty Lue is no stranger to speaking openly and honestly about his players. It was more of the same this week, following his team’s big victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Lue went into great detail about how Kawhi Leonard’s current minutes situation is messing up his squad’s...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Knicks Look to End Losing Streak, Travel to L.A. to Face Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

The Knicks look to hold on to the fourth seed and regain their form as they travel for a two-game swing in Los Angeles. It starts with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. With just four games left in the regular season, the New York Knicks (37-30) are putting the finishing touches on one of the more refreshing seasons in franchise history. With muddled expectations in the preseason, the Knicks quickly broke through, thanks to the remarkable play of first-time All-Star Julius Randle, second-year swingman R.J. Barrett, and first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Hanich Panic: Clippers Need to Strike With Four Games Left

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season coming down to its final stretch, the Los Angeles Clippers needed to finish their final five games strong. On Mother’s Day, the Clips took on the resurging New York Knicks and their biggest rival this season, matinee games. Despite a strong start from the...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Kawhi Leonard's Leadership Flaws Are Killing Clippers

Colin Cowherd: “The Clippers are AWFUL late in games. They’re TERRIBLE… It’s not that hard to figure out. THIS is the issue when Kawhi Leonard is your star. He doesn’t talk, he’s odd, he’s non-verbal… Who is second-best in the NBA in ‘Clutch Points’? The SUNS because Chris Paul talks, yells, coaches, barks, and screams… ‘Leadership’ is talking and communicating, not being a big strong guy who is talented. When Kawhi is your star, you’re bad late in games if he’s the culture-setter… Kawhi can drop a bucket, but forget him leading.” (Full Segment Above)