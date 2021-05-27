AD Industrial & Safety Members Build Relationships at Virtual Spring Meeting

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is one of many industry groups stepping up to honor National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD), an annual event aimed at reinforcing the importance of operator safety training and forklift safety practices. NFSD is being celebrated today. PERC is asking industry professionals to take its Mission Zero Pledge to commit to a safe, incident-free workplace. By signing the pledge, material handling professionals will add their name to a list of businesses working toward zero incidents, and they’ll receive a $5 Amazon gift card for their participation, association officials said. PERC is a nonprofit education and research group focused on propane-powered technologies, including propane-powered forklifts. “A strong safety culture is something to take pride in, and this pledge is designed to recognize crews across the country who are already working hard to maintain a safe workplace each day,” Matt McDonald, PERC director of off-road business development, said in a statement. “At PERC, we take pride in supporting propane users. We believe that together, through ongoing training, education, and engagement opportunities, we can achieve zero accidents.” Visit the PERC website for more information on forklift safety.