AD Industrial & Safety Members Build Relationships at Virtual Spring Meeting
WAYNE, PA — AD’s Industrial & Safety - U.S. Division hosted its 2021 Virtual AD Spring Network Meeting March 16-17, welcoming over 300 member attendees. While the meeting itself took place over two days, AD hosted weekly strategic supplier webinars leading up to and after the meeting, where AD members heard updates from AD supplier partners on market conditions, plans to grow with AD and opportunities available in areas like training and supplier promotions.www.inddist.com