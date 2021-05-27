newsbreak-logo
Upcoming EPA Consumer Confidence Report Webinar

By Kevin Letterly
asdwa.org
 3 days ago

The US EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water (OGWDW) will be presenting an overview of the federal Consumer Confidence Report rule (CCR) including delivery method options and available guidance resources. EPA will present a demonstration of the CCR iWriter tool. The webinar is free and open to the public. It has been designed for the Community Water Systems Operators, the Federal and State Drinking Water Programs Staff, Technical Assistance Providers, and anyone interested in learning more about the CCR requirements.

