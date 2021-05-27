newsbreak-logo
Worcester, MA

Five Things to Do: John 'Papa' Gros, Jake Owen and more ....

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something utterly electrifying about listening to New Orleans bluesman John “Papa” Gros' most recent album, “Central City,” something about the way he taps New Orleans' history of brass and jazz to create a sort of vibrancy, which he balances with a soulful vocal undercurrent. The serious of funk of “Deep in the Mud” positively pops, and “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” flows with a sort of effortless groove. Not enough to get you out? The event also features a pop-up restaurant from local favorites MamaRoux. (VDI)

