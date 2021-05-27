Rent Recovery Campaign Promotes Financial Aid

The City of Omaha and Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless are partnering to launch an awareness campaign that focuses on reaching Omaha tenants facing housing instability because of COVID-19.

The bilingual campaign’s purpose is to inform anyone who rents their home in Omaha and is experiencing financial hardship: If you’re behind on rent, the Omaha-MACCH Emergency Rental Assistance Program is “Your Key to Rent Recovery.” Visiting www.MACCHConnect.org is the first step in applying for rent and utility assistance.

The City of Omaha received $22,248,295.10 from the U.S. Treasury and chose MACCH as a local nonprofit partner for the program. Since April, MACCH has developed and launched the local application process to distribute funds to qualifying households.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still financially affecting members of our community, so the City of Omaha is proud to partner with MACCH to equitably distribute funds for Omaha residents who have experienced financial hardship during this time,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “The Omaha-MACCH Emergency Rental Assistance Program is your key to rent recovery and can help keep you in your home.”

Eligible renters who live in Omaha and have been impacted by COVID-19 can start an application to receive assistance for rent, utilities and other eligible expenses at www.MACCHConnect.org, or they can call 211 for assistance with starting an application.

“We encourage all eligible tenants to apply, but it’s important to note that the process of applying for and receiving funds will take time,” said MACCH Executive Director Randy McCoy. “Renters need to keep in mind that applying is a multiple-step process that requires specific documentation to complete.”

This program is open to current tenants in the city limits of Omaha who meet the initial eligibility requirements:

• Applicant must live in the City of Omaha.

• One or more members of the household must qualify for unemployment or demonstrate that they have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 (including reduction in income).

• Applicant must have a household income at or below 80% of the area median.

• Applicant must be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Property managers are also eligible to apply for funding; however, only one party per address may apply, so property managers will need to coordinate with their tenants before submitting applications.

Beginning in June, the Omaha-MACCH Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be partnering with the following organizations to ensure that all eligible tenants will have access to the application process:

• United Way

• Together, Inc. • Community Alliance

• Lutheran Family Services

More information about the Omaha-MACCH ERAP is available online at www.MACCHConnect.org.