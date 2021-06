The old barn find is finally running and sounds just like an old tractor — a 2-cylinder John Deere. But it’s not a 2-cylinder John Deere. One or more cylinders aren’t firing. Let’s leave it running, though, as we chase down the culprit. If, as is often the case, the ignition wire connectors are uninsulated on the sparkplug end, we need only to ground each one with a screwdriver and listen for a corresponding change in the sound of the engine. No change means that the cylinder is not firing.