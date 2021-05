Stories of children who grow up in hotels and motels frequently focus on the affluence of their lifestyles. Stephen Lewis, in his 2002 novel “Hotel Kid: A Times Square Childhood,” recalls his upbringing in the 1930s and 1940s in New York’s exclusive Taft Motel, in the shadow of the famous Roxy Theatre. His memoir captures the flamboyant atmosphere of the Taft, where his father, reputedly the best hotelier in New York, ruled over a motley staff who taught Stephen by third grade the intricacies of sartorial hotel life, including the proper way to handle a swizzle stick.