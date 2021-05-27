Neekolul's TikTok Reveals Toxic Messages
Streamers have been sourcing a new type of content lately — unban requests. For those who are banned from a channel's chat, Twitch offers a way to become unbanned via unban requests. This was a feature added to Twitch in September 2020. While people weren't exactly happy with the feature at the time, it's become a way for streamers to show just how you shouldn't act in a Twitch stream. Pokimane did it in March, and now Neekolul has streamed her own unban requests.