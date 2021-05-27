Neekolul's TikTok Reveals Toxic Messages

TikTok is a famous app that allows its users to share videos that are from 15 seconds to 1 minute long. This platform blew up earlier this year, they have gotten millions of new users, which is probably the consequence of the COVID-19 virus and the fact that the whole world is in quarantine. Everyone is at home trying to pass their time doing different activities, from working out to cooking, reading and etc. However, if you are on your phone, and you are looking for an application that is interesting enough to entertain you, then TikTok is the right app for you. People share different kinds of videos on different subjects, such as cooking, dancing, singing, drawing, showing their cute pets, sharing their thoughtful stories, and so on, and you are also able to post or delete your own videos from TikTok.