Paramount Plus Programming Head Julie McNamara to Depart

Following the results of a workplace investigation launched by CBS Studios, Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron is no longer associated with the show and his overall deal with the studio has ended, effective immediately. In addition, Freddy Rodriguez (Benjamin "Benny" Colón) will also be exiting the series following a workplace investigation. CBS declined to comment on THR's reporting but did confirm the exits. Series writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard have been named the new co-showrunners, with the Michael Weatherly-starring series renewed for a sixth season. Serving as the series' showrunner since the start of the second season, Caron and the overall production environment was investigated after the writing staff saw a number of questionable departures after the fifth season wrapped- prompting CBS Studios to investigate. In THR's report, a number of past and current Bull writers alleged that "Caron fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four-year tenure" and that "he expressed opinions they perceived as callous" and "it was common for him to berate the writing staff."