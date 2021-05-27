newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paramount Plus Programming Head Julie McNamara to Depart

By Elaine Low
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS President and CEO of streaming Tom Ryan shared the news with staff Thursday, in addition to a note from McNamara, who called it a “bittersweet moment.”. John Dickerson Moves From '60 Minutes' to 'CBS Sunday Morning' (EXCLUSIVE) Paramount Plus Unveils Star-Laden Slate of First Originals for Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Cbs#Chief Creative Officer#Ceo#Chief Digital Officer#Working#Cbs Studios#Pluto Tv#Paramount Plus#Cbs All Access#Original Series#Star Trek#Viacomcbs President#Exclusive#News#Originals#Streaming#Talent#Discovery#Latin America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesSFGate

Paramount Plus: Shows, movies and everything else about CBS All Access' revamp

Paramount Plus is the latest streaming video service vying for your attention and your subscription dollars. But it doesn't have the single show most associated with the Paramount name: Yellowstone. The first three seasons of the cowboy drama are streaming only on rival service Peacock. Down the line, Paramount Plus will have exclusive Yellowstone spinoffs, like the prequel Y:1883 expected later this year.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Hulu New Releases: June 2021

Hulu’s list of new releases for June 2021 is highlighted by a host of useful library titles and one fascinating original film. The original film in question is the one that lends its delightful photo of Pierce Brosnan delivering a baby to this post. False Positive stars and was written by Ilana Glazer (Broad City). It sounds like a really fun, creepy time with a synopsis that reads: “After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” Cool!
NFLslickdeals.net

Paramount Plus 1 year annual plan for 50% off, YMMV $29.99

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Stream with limited commercial interruptions for $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Commercial Free. Watch with no ads for just $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Please note that live TV streams have commercials, and a few...
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Will Notice a Few Major Changes in Season 19

NCIS fans have a reason to celebrate. The hit crime drama series is returning for season 19 on CBS. Following Jack (Maria Bello)'s exit last season, speculation spread that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was warming up to the idea of making his own departure. But not to worry — we know now that he'll for sure be returning for the 19th season of NCIS. Now, that season 18 is wrapped up, read on for what’s to come in the next installment, including premiere date, cast and how-to-watch info.
TV & Videoscynopsis.com

05/28/21: Kyle Chandler is ‘Super Pumped’ for new Showtime series

Nat Geo: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted at 9p and Breaking Bobby Bones at 10p. NBC: American Ninja Warrior at 8p and Small Fortune at 10p. Jason Kilar will remain CEO of WarnerMedia for the next 12 months. Answering broad speculation about the status of his role after Discovery and AT&T announced a WarnerMedia merger, Kilar delivered the news during a town hall meeting with employees yesterday. “I am not thinking right now about post-merger,” he said. “There will be a time to consider that topic in 2022.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

'NCIS' is a Spin-Off of the U.S. Navy Drama 'JAG'

It's pretty incredible to see the NCIS universe that's been built on CBS over the past 19 years. The naval drama has led to numerous spinoffs in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and soon Hawaii, but did you know that NCIS itself was a spinoff? That's right! We wouldn't have Leroy Jethro Gibbs if it wasn't for the original series, JAG.
TV & VideosSHOOT Online

Daytime Emmy Award Nominees Unveiled

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has unveiled the nominees for the television broadcast of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards which will be presented on Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. In the mix were two nominees honored...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

Paramount Plus price drop is coming June 7 — but there's a catch

On June 7, Paramount Plus' ad-supported package will get cheaper for new subscribers, but with an annoying catch. Live CBS channels will no longer be included in the new entry-level Paramount Plus package, dubbed "Paramount+ Essential." This isn't surprising, as this difference was mentioned when Paramount Plus launched earlier this...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations

Following the results of a workplace investigation launched by CBS Studios, Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron is no longer associated with the show and his overall deal with the studio has ended, effective immediately. In addition, Freddy Rodriguez (Benjamin "Benny" Colón) will also be exiting the series following a workplace investigation. CBS declined to comment on THR's reporting but did confirm the exits. Series writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard have been named the new co-showrunners, with the Michael Weatherly-starring series renewed for a sixth season. Serving as the series' showrunner since the start of the second season, Caron and the overall production environment was investigated after the writing staff saw a number of questionable departures after the fifth season wrapped- prompting CBS Studios to investigate. In THR's report, a number of past and current Bull writers alleged that "Caron fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four-year tenure" and that "he expressed opinions they perceived as callous" and "it was common for him to berate the writing staff."
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Whoops, CBS just lost another showrunner to abusive workplace complaints

Further big-name drama happening at CBS of late: THR reports that the network has just fired its second major showrunner in recent memory, both reportedly over allegations of maintaining a toxic or abusive workplace and writers room. Specifically, it’s been reported that CBS Studios has just fired Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron from his role as showrunner on its long-running legal drama Bull, despite the fact that the Michael Weatherly-starring show was just renewed for its sixth season. (That’s a departure from how CBS treated younger legal drama All Rise last week, canceling it a few months after ousting Gregg Spottiswood as its co-showrunner.)
TV SeriesDeadline

CBS Fall 2021-22 Schedule: ‘NCIS’, ‘Bull’ & ‘S.W.A.T.’ On the Move, ‘FBI’ Tuesday, Reality Expansion

NCIS is a series you could set your clock by. For its entire 18-season run to date, the venerable crime drama starring Mark Harmon has had one time slot, always airing Tuesdays at 8 PM. That is changing next season when CBS‘ most watched series will move to Monday for an FBI Tuesday lineup consisting of mothership FBI, new entry FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. The one-night, three-dramas, one-franchise scheduling conducive to frequent crossovers has become a Dick Wolf special, with CBS’ FBI Tuesday mirroring NBC’s One Chicago Wednesday and new Law & Order Thursday, giving the uber producer three consecutive nights across two broadcast networks.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Evil,' 'SEAL Team' Officially Leaving CBS for Paramount Plus

With the move, “SEAL Team” has officially been renewed for a fifth season. “Evil” was renewed for Season 2 in September 2019 but has yet to air. 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Casts 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Alum Noah Mills (EXCLUSIVE) Variety reported on “SEAL Team” making the move to Paramount Plus last...
NFL/Film

TV Upfronts: ABC, FOX, and NBC Announce Renewals, Cancellations, and Series Orders, ‘Clarice’ & More Heading to Paramount+

Even though they’re not quite as celebratory or hyped as usual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s TV upfront presentations are still unfolding this month. So far, NBC, ABC and FOX have revealed series orders and trailers for the new shows coming up for the 2021-2022 season. But with new shows coming in and the reliable ones sticking around, there are plenty of shows that won’t be coming back for another season. Find out the latest updates from the 2021-2022 TV upfronts presentations below.
TV SeriesComicBook

Clarice Season 2: Silence of the Lambs Spinoff Series Heading to Paramount+

The second season of the long-awaited Clarice -- a spinoff of The Silence of the Lambs -- will head to Paramount+. The series, which launched in February on CBS, has had a long and ever-changing road to the airwaves, which began in 2017 and changed producers and networks several times. The series centers on Clarice Starling, the character played by Josie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs film franchise. The news broke yesterday that both Clarice and the David Boreanaz-fronted SEAL Team would move from conventional terrestrial TV on CBS to the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access.