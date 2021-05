Orlando Speed World hosted Round Two of the 2021 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship and the opening round of the new PROSPEC Championship (formerly PRO2). This gave the capacity crowd its first opportunity to witness the new weekend format, which allows both PRO and PROSPEC drivers to qualify on Friday and compete on Saturday. With PROSPEC running in the middle of the day and PRO in the afternoon, both Championships have equal exposure to fans and the popular, free-to-view Formula DRIFT livestream.