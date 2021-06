Throughout the 2021 season, the New Jersey Devils ended up with the most cap space in the NHL as most teams were right up against the $81.5 million ceiling. This has been a point of contention among the some of the People Who Matter. After all, cap space does not play a position. Cap space cannot score goals or put up points or make plays. But cap space can be used to get players. And it can be used to take advantage of the many teams who do not have much of it. There will be teams who will be in a difficult position because it is not likely that the salary cap ceiling will rise above $81.5 million for next season. While the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are on-going, we can begin to identify who the Devils can target to offer some budgetary relief - at a cost.