newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Breeders' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard wrapped up its second season on May 17. Season 3 will debut in 2022. 'Shameless' Alum Jeremy Allen White to Lead FX Comedy Pilot 'The Bear'. “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons,” said series showrunner and co-creator Simon Blackwell. “One more...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Addison
Person
Simon Blackwell
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Daisy Haggard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Episodes#Original Series#Fx Entertainment#Blackwell Freeman#Avalon#Fx Productions#Sky Originals#Variety S Newsletter#Fx Comedy Pilot#Series Showrunner#Co Executive Producer#Original Programming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Home Economics: Season Two Renewal for ABC Family Comedy Series

The Hayworth family will be back for the 2021-22 television season. ABC has renewed its Home Economics TV show for a second year. The Home Economics comedy series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling of the family. He runs his own private equity firm and his marriage is falling apart. He has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids. Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids and live in a cramped Bay Area loft.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy 'Uncoupled'

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him. Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star...
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: iCarly Sets Premiere, Accused Remake at Fox and More

Miranda Cosgrove celebrated her birthday on the iCarly set on Friday with a premiere date for the revival: The series will debut Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+, a note inside the birthday cake reveals. Picking up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, the 13-episode season “finds Carly...
TV SeriesSFGate

'Wheel of Time' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Production

Based on the Robert Jordan novel series, “The Wheel of Time” was first ordered at Amazon back in 2018. Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

ABC's 2021-2022 Fall TV Schedule Features New Series 'Queens,' 'Wonder Years' Reboot

ABC unveiled its fall TV offerings for the 2021-2022 season ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation Tuesday, with a schedule that includes several heavy-hitter mainstays as well as a few high-profile newcomers. Unscripted staples “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” anchor Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively, with new drama “Queens”...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

TBS’ Chad & Wipeout Receive Second Season Renewals

The TNets (TBS, TNT, and truTV) have announced second season renewals for freshman series Chad and Wipeout, both airing on TBS, as well as Fast Foodies for truTV. These recent pickups join critically acclaimed scripted series, Snowpiercer, which was previously greenlit for a third season, the fifth and sixth seasons of Animal Kingdom, and unscripted series The Cube, The Big D, Rat in the Kitchen, and Rhodes to the Top.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Press

‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 5, Moving to Paramount+ With ‘Evil’

We finally have some news about Evil‘s return and SEAL Team‘s future. Both dramas from CBS Studios are moving from CBS to the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ for their next seasons. (Yes, SEAL Team has been renewed!) While the second season of Robert and Michelle King’s Evil will debut exclusively on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, the David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team will get a special presentation for its fifth season on CBS this fall before making the move (as rumored for both).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Gomorrah season 5: Is it renewed? HBO Max premiere date hopes

Following its premiere on HBO Max this week, what can we say in regards to Gomorrah season 5? Is it even happening? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through in this piece!. With all of that being said, let’s begin here by handing down...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Martin Freeman

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard…. In "Sherlock," the BBC's inventive contemporary makeover of crime fiction's most iconic detective duo, Martin Freeman's John Watson...
TV SeriesSFGate

Emmys 2021: What's In, What's Out of Nomination-Round Eligibility

Let’s face it: Television viewers often fall into a routine. Especially in uncertain times, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy for audience members to reach for what is already comfortable, rather than tread into unknown territory. This can result in the re-watching of the same shows while countless new ones sit dormant in a queue. And it can also result in the same shows being celebrated by awards voters.
Minoritieswomenandhollywood.com

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” *clap clap* is getting another season *clap clap*. A press release has confirmed Robin Thede’s groundbreaking sketch series has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. Created, run, and exec produced by “The Nightly Show” and “The Rundown” alumna Thede, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”...