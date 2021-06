The Johnson Co Health Department reported 5 new case of COVID-19 within the county on Thursday, May 14, 2021. With Thursday’s new cases, Johnson County’s total now increases to 2,201 cases, with 2,146 recovered. There are currently 28 active cases and 2 people are Hospitalized. Johnson Co Health Officials reported 1 additional death on Thursday, which increases Johnson Counties total to 27 deaths since the pandemic first started.