Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After what has felt like one of the longest winters in history, summer has nearly arrived, which means warmer weather, longer days, and lots of fun at the beach are on the horizon. Whether you're lucky enough to live close to the water or plan on taking a seaside vacation, now is the perfect time to begin collecting the gear you'll use all season long. Of all of the items you need for a successful beach day, one of the most important is an umbrella, which can shield you from the sun's harmful rays and ensure you have a place to cool down.