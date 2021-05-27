JTA's CEO Discusses Upcoming Projects; PS27; On Our Sleeves; Wild Florida
The Jacksonville City Council on Wednesday voted 14 - 5 to double the local gas tax from six cents to 12 cents a gallon. That new revenue generated by this tax will fund nearly $1 billion in road, drainage and other infrastructure needs. The bill has funding for the 30-mile urban neighborhood Emerald Trail network and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to modernize the Downtown Skyway. Nathaniel Ford, Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, joined us to share more about the agency's plans.news.wjct.org