Matthew Perry’s Net Worth Is a Lot More Than What Chandler Made as a…Wait, What Was His Job?!

You could always count on Chandler Bing for a laugh at least once per episode of Friends, but Matthew Perry wasn't always confident that he could deliver. "I felt like I was gonna die if they didn't laugh," Perry disclosed during Friends: The Reunion, referencing the studio audience when taping Friends. "And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line, and they wouldn't laugh, and I would sweat and just, like, go into compulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."