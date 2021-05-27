newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Many COVID-19 patients don’t function as well after discharge

By U. Michigan
Futurity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows that many patients hospitalized for COVID-19 experienced significant functional decline after being discharged. The researchers found that 45% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 they studied experienced significant functional decline after being discharged. Over a year after the novel coronavirus cemented its grip on the world, much...

www.futurity.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#Covid 19#Durable Medical Equipment#Patient Care#Acute Care#Physical Therapy#Hospitalization#Physical Health#Pm R#Covid#Patient Overflow#Acute Therapy#Outpatient Therapy#Health Systems#Functional Decline#Health Care Providers#Daily Functioning#Physical Ability#Rehabilitation Work#Mobility Interventions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Patients on Dialysis: Antibodies 6 Months After COVID-19 Infection

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients undergoing kidney dialysis show encouraging antibody levels 6 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, with slow declines thereafter, suggesting a good immune response to COVID-19 among these patients, who are at high risk of severe outcomes. "Our...
Public Healthhealthday.com

After Setbacks, Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Performs Well in Early Trial

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced powerful responses in a preliminary trial that followed an earlier setback in the vaccine's development. In selected data that have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, the vaccine "triggered strong...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Second Patient Doing Well After Heart Implant

HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) — A second heart patient, underwent a successful partial artificial heart implant Tuesday and Methodist Hospital said he was doing quite well. The patient, Walter L. McCans, 61, of Woodinville, Wash., was awake, the hospital said in a statement more than four hours after the operation was completed.
Pharmaceuticalstheroundupnews.com

Don’t mandate the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines became available for medical professionals and elderly citizens early December and eligibility now has expanded for everyone 16 and older. Many who have had enough of staying home and worrying for their loved ones being affected by the virus have been rushing to get vaccinated as soon as they can, but with the vaccine being suspiciously ready too soon it has some students and citizens skeptical.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Outcomes of COVID-19 Patients After Inpatient Rehabilitation

PM R. 2021 May 22. doi: 10.1002/pmrj.12645. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Rehabilitation outcomes of COVID-19 patients are unknown. OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to describe COVID-19 patients undergoing inpatient rehabilitation and their rehabilitation outcomes. METHODS: Retrospective observational cohort study of all inpatients from a rehabilitation hospital between...
Cheektowaga, NYbeckersspine.com

New York hospital turns to outpatient orthopedic surgery after final COVID-19 patient discharged

Cheektowaga, N.Y.-based Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus is making outpatient orthopedic surgery a priority after it discharged its final COVID-19 patient May 18, ABC affiliate WKBW reports. The hospital also will focus on outpatient gastrointestinal and endoscopy, emergency and rehabilitation services, with its emergency department slated to reopen...
Cancerkhn.org

Persistent Symptoms Common For Covid Patients

Nearly three quarters of the people who recover from covid have persistent problems. The most common symptoms are shortness of breath and fatigue, according to a literature review published by JAMA. Another study says heart inflammation from covid is rare among athletes tested. Almost three quarters of patients reported at...
Women's HealthMedscape News

The Impact of Epidemiology on Fertility and Prenatal Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The emergence of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presented the field of reproductive medicine with many challenges due to an absence of data to guide clinical decision-making and inform patient counseling and management in the early days of the pandemic. Epidemiological studies rapidly filled key gaps in our understanding of the susceptibility of reproductive-aged women to the virus, transmission dynamics during pregnancy and lactation, and the effect of infection during the prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum periods. This data guided the development of clinical guidelines written by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine as patients and clinicians navigated reproductive decisions during a time of uncertainty. We present a review of epidemiologic studies published between March and December 2020 that have directly informed prenatal and fertility care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a significant increase in our knowledge base over the past year, many questions remain about the impact of COVID-19 on conception, pregnancy, fetal development, and lactation. In the future, a commitment toward inclusion of pregnant persons and those attempting pregnancy in the design of observational and interventional trials is necessary to gain earlier insights about outcomes and assist providers and patients in making data-driven decisions.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers create machine learning model to predict treatment with dialysis or death for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Paper Title: Predictive Approaches for Acute Dialysis Requirement and Death in COVID-19 Journal: The Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (published online May 24, 2021) Authors: Girish Nadkarni, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine (Nephrology), Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, and...
PharmaceuticalsGizmodo

Covid-19 Vaccines Don’t Work as Well for Immunocompromised People

Research is beginning to make clear that certain groups of people won’t enjoy the same level of highly effective protection provided by covid-19 vaccines as everyone else. Studies are finding that people who are immunocompromised are less likely to develop immunity against the coronavirus after vaccination. Even before the vaccine...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Patient Gets Six COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in a Single Shot

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A nurse in Italy accidentally administered six doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient as a single shot, according to CBS News. The 23-year-old patient received the vaccination on Sunday morning and was observed...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

ED Presentations for Appendicitis, Miscarriage Down in Pandemic

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decrease in presentations to the emergency department for appendicitis and miscarriage, according to a study published online May 25 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association. David Gomez, M.D., Ph.D., from St. Michael's Hospital...