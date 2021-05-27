newsbreak-logo
Put on Your Dancing Shoes and Do the ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ – What to Watch this Week

belloflostsouls.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew streaming originals, movies, and shows to watch; from action to horror to drama. Take a look at what to watch on your couch and in theaters. DisneyPlus: Cruella (Premiere Access) Netflix: Eden (Season 1), Ragnarok (Season 2), Lucifer (Season 5B), Jeopardy! (New Collections), Bo Burnham: Inside, Dirty John: The...

www.belloflostsouls.net
Millicent Simmonds
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Kung Fu – Pilot

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen, to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China at 8 PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch clip on Youtube. About KUNG FU:. A quarter-life crisis causes a...
MoviesHollywood News

Watch the trailer for the brilliant horror movie ‘Censor’

Here’s the trailer for a film that I managed to catch at a recent online film festival, the genre piece Censor. This is an amazing piece of work from filmmaker Pran Bailey Bond and had its World Premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in the Official Selection and then its European Premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The film is to be released theatrically on 25 June 2021 in the UK.
ComicsFilm School Rejects

Drop What You're Doing and Watch 'Captain Yajima'

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a short film about a space-faring hero: Captain Yajima!. Who needs chicken noodle soup when Captain Yajima exists? A bite-sized Saturday morning cartoon about an intergalactic superhero and her very...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding A Bunch Of New Horror Content In June

While there is already much to to anticipate on Netflix next month, the streaming platform is also adding a lot of new horror content for subscribers. The service is reportedly investing heavily in the genre going forward, after having success with the likes of His House and several other titles, and highlights for June include The Devil Below, The Seventh Day and the second season of zombie series Black Summer.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Secrets on Sorority Row’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The latest all-new 2021 Lifetime Movie, Secrets on Sorority Row, turns a mother’s joy for her daughter to pledge to the same sorority she did into a nightmare when past secrets shared by a best friend from the same sorority surface.
TV Showstodaysparent.com

4 must-watch Disney Plus shows and movies coming in June

New content is coming to Disney+! The streaming service from Disney has announced which TV shows and movies will be added to its lineup next month and we’ve chosen the four titles we’re most excited about—including the new Disney/Pixar movie Luca, which is giving us ALL the summer vibes. But...
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Disney’s Cruella is a masterclass in camp

EJ Moreno with a video review of Disney’s latest, Cruella…. Our critic EJ Moreno isn’t known for Disney films, so liking Cruella is a shock to many. Though, with fierce fashion and insanely over-the-top performances, it’s easy to see why anyone could fall in love with this. Join EJ as he dives into the latest from Disney and explains why this is exactly the type of film he wants to see more of from the brand.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

‘Cruella’ Review: “A Punk, Edgy Origin Story”

One Hundred and One Dalmatians is not only a classic Disney movie but is the origin of one of Disney’s most iconic villains: Cruella de Vil. So when I first heard we were getting a Cruella film, I wasn’t sure what to think of it. Was this going to be a half-assed live-action film? Or were we going to see this character’s origin and persona in a light we had never seen before? Little did I know I was in for a pleasant surprise. If anything, it brings to life a villain’s origin that is surprisingly refreshing in its own way.
Moviesawardswatch.com

From ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to ‘Cruella,’ all modern era Disney live action remakes ranked

There was a time when Disney, in a post-haze of animation renaissance, opted for straight to video sequels of their biggest hits as easy cash cows. Those paved way for their merge with Pixar, creating a whole new revenue stream of original and animated sequels to hit the big screen. But for the last two decades, the Mouse House has also been focusing on mining something new from something old. Live action versions of some of their biggest animated classics and hits have once again opened the door for an entirely new revenue stream of blockbusters and family favorites (with a few duds), even if they aren’t always critical hits.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Plan B’ Review: A Girls-Behaving-Badly Comedy With Two Star-Making Performances and a Scandalous Spirit

“Plan B” is a girls-behaving-badly all-night-long road-trip comedy that’s The film made me realize that almost every time a movie like this one comes along that has young women at the center of it, it’s been an independent film. In the randy teens + binge party = escalating trainwreck genre of high delinquent comedy, that’s a crucial distinction, because it means that the films bypass a certain mainstream blandification. “Plan B” will be released May 28 on Hulu, and it’s clear that the relevant executive note-givers did not see fit to demand that the movie lose certain jokes outrageous enough to hit viewers like a comic shock wave.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Uneasily Quarantined:Cruella

MR. BLONDE: Are you gonna bark all day little doggie? Or are you gonna bite?. Brief Plot Synopsis: London's fashion scene is all bark, some bite. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 pairs of albino African endangered rhino slippers out of 5. Tagline: "Hello cruel world." Better...
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

From Back to the Future to Scarface, Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in June

It’s your last chance to watch some great titles on Netflix! We’re taking a look at all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Dramas including Invictus, Scarface and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will be cycling off the streaming service in June. It’s also your last chance to watching Fiddler on the Roof, Bonnie and Clyde, and Immortals.
Movieslaineygossip.com

Worst Chris in the dumbest movie

The Tomorrow War, and Lainey got hung up on whether or not the music sounds like “O Canada”. (She also threw in a barb that Americans wouldn’t recognize it because we don’t know “O Canada”, but come on, it’s not like we know all the words to “The Star Spangled Banner”, either.) Now, there is a full trailer for The Tomorrow War and, yeah, discussing what the trailer music sounds like is a good way to spend our time because holy hell, this movie looks DUMB. Pratt says things like, “I’m just trying to save my daughter. If I have to save the world to save her, then I’ll do it.” As a mission statement for a plot, it’s an A+ because you literally need no other words to describe this movie. But as a thing a real human being would say out loud? No. Also, Pratt is not without his onscreen talents, but saying clunker lines like this and making them sound passably plausible is not one of them. The worse the writing, the worse his acting, because he just cannot make lines like this land. Comparatively, Betty Gilpin makes “70% of draftees don’t come back” sound urgent, like a Real Problem For Real Humans. The takeaway is that Betty Gilpin should probably be the star of the movie.
TV SeriesComicBook

Kung Fu: Vanessa Kai Talks Pei-Ling's Journey and That Surprise Twist in "Guidance"

Kung Fu returns from its midseason break this week, revealing not only Nicky's (Olivia Liang) fate after her intense encounter with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), but also takes the viewer deeper into the story of a character who is critical to Nicky's journey, but a bit of a mystery to everyone: Nicky's beloved shifu, Pei-Ling. After Zhilan's shocking allegation that Pei-Ling murdered their father, even Nicky questions exactly who Pei-Ling really was and what the episode reveals about Pei-Ling, Zhilan, and their family's story will have major implications going forward.
MoviesAntelope Valley Press

Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in origin story

NEW YORK — Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical based on the early life of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier. Warner Bros. and the Roald Dahl Story Co. announced Monday that the 25-year-old Chalamet will star in “Wonka.”. The studio said the film will “focus on a young...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Kung Fu’: Nicky Confronts Pei-Ling in an Exclusive Clip From “Guidance”

After a short break, The CW’s new hit series Kung Fu is back tonight with a brand new episode, titled “Guidance.” And still reeling from the epic beatdown — and epic twist info — Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) received last episode, it’s natural that she’d seek some help. Only, as you can see in Decider’s exclusive clip from the hour, for the first time ever she may not want to hear from her shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai).