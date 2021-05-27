Halifax District RCMP issue 228 tickets during Canada Road Safety Week

(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to buckle up. Sheriff’s deputies have joined thousands of other law enforcement agencies for this year’s Click It or Ticket Campaign, which coincides with the first summer travel holiday. Sergeant Jeremy Wolfe says with an increased number of cars flooding the roads for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, it is vital that authorities get the word out about wearing a seatbelt. Currently, 89-percent of Wisconsin motorists wear safety belts. The 11-percent who fail to buckle-up account for 43-percent of all the drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes in 2020 in the state. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 55-percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts. Wolfe says that is why one focus of the campaign is nighttime enforcement. He says regardless of vehicle type, seatbelt use is the single most effective way to stay alive in a crash. Wolfe adds that seatbelts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up for every trip, no matter how long. The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 6th. For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.