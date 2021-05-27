newsbreak-logo
Ripley middle and high school bands perform concert on courthouse lawn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic was in the air and on the Jackson County courthouse lawn as the Ripley Middle School and Ripley High School bands performed their joint spring concert. Hundreds of people gathered to hear many selections from musicians of grades 5-12. Led by directors Jeanette Bowlby and Eric Staats, along with Scott Greathouse and guest conductor Lydia Sheets, the selections included both familiar tunes such as "Country Roads" to the less well-known "Dances of a Shimmering Spirit."

