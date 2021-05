Chased By Youth, Veteran Kelsi Dahlia Seeking Second Olympic Berth. The journey to Olympic qualification is immensely tough. With the United States Trials set to take place next month in Omaha, swimmers will be eager to earn their place in Tokyo. Kelsi Dahlia (known as Kelsi Worrell in 2016) is attempting to make her return to the Olympics this Summer. Dahlia, 26, competed in the Games in Rio in 2016, contesting the 100 butterfly and winning a gold medal in the 400 medley relay.