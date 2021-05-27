Heltonville native Chris Peyton to deliver green flag at Indy 500
BEDFORD — There are times when having medical training is a good thing. You can help someone, maybe even save a life. But for Chris Peyton, a registered nurse, the sight of two paramedics hovering over him with a needle inserted into the sac around his heart to keep it beating, it was unsettling. Through his years working on an ambulance crew and in a hospital emergency department, Peyton knew he was in serious trouble.