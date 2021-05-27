Tijaun Mason to enter the transfer portal

As the start of the regular season approaches -- we're now well under 100 days from Week 0 and just under 100 days for Week 1 -- we get more intel about the schedule, the teams and those who will rise and fall. Periodically, you may want to put your knowledge to good use and put some money on the outcomes. Where there were first odds about the national champion and Heisman Trophy winners and long shot odds for West Virginia and its best players, there are now more specific odds about the Big 12 and the Mountaineers. William Hill has the odds for who wins their conference championship games. Oklahoma is the prohibitive Big 12 favorite. The Mountaineers are among the least-likely possibilities.