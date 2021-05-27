newsbreak-logo
Tijaun Mason to enter the transfer portal

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers will be without one of its defensive ends when the team reconvenes next month for summer strength and conditioning. Tijaun Mason spent the past four years at Rutgers and announced today that he is answering the transfer portal. This comes one week after the spring game, in which he played as part of the White team. Mason appeared in 16 games at Rutgers and collected six tackles with one forced fumble. He announced his intentions today on Twitter.

