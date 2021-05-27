D&D: Five Magic Axes Fit For A Dwarf

The real-life ocean is scary and full of creatures we haven’t even discovered yet, but the D&D oceans are a thousand times more terrifying. These lobster-like creatures look like the combination of ever quintessential terrifying sea monster feature you could think of. Exoskeleton? Check. Multiple legs? Got it. Face tentacles? You know it. Giant claws? Why wouldn’t it?! And, to make your entire adventuring party think twice before going anywhere near water, Chuul are known for their hatred of surface dwelling humanoids. Usually sticking to shallow water and shorelines, Chuul aren’t the best swimmers and prefer to engage in combat on land or in very shallow water, so while these aren’t creatures you’ll need to worry about if you’re sailing from one place to another, your party may want to think twice about that beach day.