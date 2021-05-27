D&D: Five Magic Axes Fit For A Dwarf
Magic swords and bows are fine, y’know. For casuals. But when you want to get serious, it’s time for a magic axe, and it doesn’t get better than these. When it comes to weapons, there’s one clear winner for best. Swords are a weapon of the nobility–they speak of wealth and a life of luxury that leaves you ill-prepared to deal with hardships. They’re good for killing and looking pretty and that’s it. Stuck behind a door? You’ll ruin your fancy sword trying to hack it down.www.belloflostsouls.net