Let’s talk about some juicy tidbits Mr. Abnett dropped the other day. Dan Abnett is one of the masters of the Black Library and a veteran 40K/30K writer. He is considered by most to be one of, if not the, best 40K authors and has written a host of books. Aside from his works in 40K, including the massively influential Guant’s Ghosts books, he’s often seen as the granddaddy of 30K. It was Abnett after all who wrote the first Horus Heresy book, kicking the series off with a bang, and it will be Abnett who closes out the Siege of Terra and the saga. Abnett has delivered some of the greatest twists and reveals in 40K. Recently he gave an interview with Ars Technica and went over a lot of 40K and 30K topics. Let’s take a look at the most mind blowing revels from this interview.