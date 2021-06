May brings Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month once again—but this year feels different. A shift appears to be taking place in the U.S. toward Asians as a racial and ethnic group, in both positive and negative ways. The increased violence and murder of Asian Americans since the beginning of the pandemic has heightened the visibility of the population in an unwanted way. Being Asian in America in 2021 does not feel like a celebration but a sentencing of violence and hate. Instead of celebration, a shroud of mourning hovers over us. After a year of deafening silence from media, institutions, colleagues and friends, the cultural shift that happened in the wake of the Atlanta murders also makes this year’s month seem more necessary and urgent.