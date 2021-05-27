Seek the Welfare of the City

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched a special scheme for financial assistance to families which have lost their only bread-earner due to COVID pandemic. A Special Cell has been created in Social Welfare Department to identify and track support to these families over time. Under the scheme SASCM or Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities, the government has decided to provide cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month to spouse and the eldest member of the family. The scheme provides for scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school-going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for college-going students and a family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. The Special Cell in Social Welfare Department shall also explore further assistance under other existing schemes of the government for which the family may be eligible. An important element of support shall be financial assistance for self employment for any of the surviving member who wishes to start any business for livelihood support. The assistance under the scheme commences next month. The launch of the scheme has been appreciated by one and all however, the people in distress expect much more from the government.