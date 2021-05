South Carolina’s new coaching staff has high expectations for redshirt freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd because of the expectations he’s set for himself. Ten months removed from tearing his left ACL in the first week of 2020 preseason camp, the former highly-coveted tailback out of DeMatha Catholic High School continues to show head coach Shane Beamer the determination he has to prove that injury is in the past and his future is all about making an impact in the Gamecocks offense with his diverse skillset.