Washington County Chamber of Commerce sets date for announcement of Covid-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grant recipients

By Nate Doughty
Pittsburgh Business Times
 2 days ago
The Washington County Board of Commissioners worked in partnership with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Industrial Development Corp. and the Mon Valley Alliance.

Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Report: Continental Real Estate Companies seeks change to proposed office building plans, now favoring residential instead

Continental Real Estate Companies is seeking to change up its plans to a proposed office building at the corner of North Shore Drive and Mazeroski Way near PNC Park. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Continental's President of Development Barry Ford said the Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to reexamine the projected use for the building and the company is now opting to utilize the space for residential apartments. The previous plan called for several floors of condo units and office space, but those plans are reportedly being forgone in favor of a fully residential building aside from its first floor which will contain retail space.
Politics
Pittsburgh Business Times

Wolf administration commits $12 million in funding to help communities address blight

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced the commitment of $12 million in funding to 84 projects around the commonwealth aimed at addressing community blight. Officials announced the funding during a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) meeting on May 25. “The Blight Remediation Program was created to help municipalities undergo remediation activities,...
Washington County, PA

Eleven candidates vying for four district judge seats in Washington County

With one seat vacant and two incumbents stepping down, close to a dozen candidates are vying to become magisterial district judges in Tuesday’s primary. Two candidates are running to fill the seat in the Cecil-centered magisterial district that had been occupied by Traci McDonald-Kemp, who was elected to the Washington County Court of Common Pleas in 2019. With Judge Ethan Ward declining to seek reelection in the district that encompasses much of the southwestern portion of Washington County, four candidates are running to replace him, and Judge Robert Redlinger’s retirement in the district that includes the city of Washington and surrounding communities has drawn three candidates into the contest.
Washington County, PA

Two candidates vying to become Washington County’s next judge

Two candidates are vying to replace Senior Judge Katherine Emery, who retired from her position as president judge in the Washington County Courthouse in January. Joyce Hatfield-Wise and Jesse Pettit are cross-filed candidates running for the nominations in the Democratic and Republican primaries for the May 18 election. If one would win both nominations, that person would be virtually assured to become Washington County’s seventh judge in the courthouse.
Washington County, PA

State to increase event sizes during COVID-19 pandemic

The Gov. Tom Wolf administration will increase event capacity limits May 17 as more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated against COVID-19. Maximum occupancy limits will increase to 50% for indoor gatherings and 75% for outdoor events, Wolf’s office said Tuesday. The announcement came as Wolf prepares to lift all COVID-19 mitigation except...
Houston, PA

County considering new training 'burn building' for fire academy

HOUSTON – County officials and local fire departments think it’s time for the area’s training center burn building to go up in smoke. A tour of the Washington County Fire Academy near Houston last week showed that the cement block building used for live burning exercises is deteriorating after about 15 years of use, and might be unsafe for training.
Fayette County, PA

Fayette County reports 80 new coronavirus cases

Fayette County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend bring the county’s total to 12,518 since March 2020. Washington County reported two new coronavirus deaths since Friday bringing the total county fatalities to 293. Allegheny County also reported four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, increasing the total there...