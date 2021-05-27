Washington County Chamber of Commerce sets date for announcement of Covid-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grant recipients

With one seat vacant and two incumbents stepping down, close to a dozen candidates are vying to become magisterial district judges in Tuesday’s primary. Two candidates are running to fill the seat in the Cecil-centered magisterial district that had been occupied by Traci McDonald-Kemp, who was elected to the Washington County Court of Common Pleas in 2019. With Judge Ethan Ward declining to seek reelection in the district that encompasses much of the southwestern portion of Washington County, four candidates are running to replace him, and Judge Robert Redlinger’s retirement in the district that includes the city of Washington and surrounding communities has drawn three candidates into the contest.