Traveling This Weekend? MVA and MDOT Have Some Tips To Keep You Safe

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
 2 days ago
Travelers are expected to hit Maryland’s roads and bridges in high numbers this Memorial Day weekend with the state’s continued recovery from pandemic and the lifting of the statewide mask mandate. Today, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), together with its safety partners across MDOT and Maryland law enforcement agencies, joined near the Bay Bridge to urge all travelers to put safety first during the Memorial Day weekend and all summer long.

Annapolis, MD
