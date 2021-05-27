Uzbekistan pins hopes on major new gas project

Uzbekistan is banking on a large gas field to sustain production for decades to come. Uzbekistan has been a major natural gas producer for many decades. And while some of its largest fields are now past their prime, the country still holds some 1.2 trillion m3 in proven reserves, according to BP’s latest Statistical Review of World Energy. The government is eager to capitalise more on this resource, by implementing reforms and attracting more foreign investment to maximise gas recovery.