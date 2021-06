The main hurdle to overcome is infrastructure constraints, but Gazprom is spearheading efforts to expand the network. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 2]. The Russian market for natural gas as a vehicle fuel, while still considered a niche, is gaining momentum. Its growth is assisted by support from the government, which has both environmental and economic reasons for expanding the use of natural gas vehicles (NGV). The country’s largest gas supplier Gazprom also has a vested interest in seeing the market grow. Obstacles remain, namely a lack of compressed natural gas (CNG) and LNG filling stations, but the government and Gazprom are working to expand the network to make NGVs a more feasible option for transport. Consumption of CNG and LNG in Russia’s NGV fuel market...