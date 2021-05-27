newsbreak-logo
Frustration among athletes with disabilities from aid: the special fund is not helping

By Amber Webster
dividendwealth.co.uk
 3 days ago

Athletes with a physical disability who are applying for compensation for sports assistance are often sent from column to column by health insurance companies and municipalities. To help them, the Paralympic Fund has now launched a new platform: Unique Sports Equipment. Athletes with disabilities can get advice on their applications or financial support if needed. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports allocates one million euros for this purpose. According to Lonneke Schijvens of the Center for Sport and Exercise Knowledge, this is a step in the right direction, but it is not a long-term solution to the problem.

