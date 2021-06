It’s estimated that almost 36 million plastic bottles are used every day in the UK. We know from documentaries and news reports how harmful plastic is to the earth – particularly its seas, where much of it ends up.But even the 55 per cent of those bottles that do find their way into the recycling pile are problematic. See, recycling plastic is an intensive and selective process, and the quality of the plastic deteriorates with each cycle it goes through.A substantial proportion of those plastic vessels are what we drink our water from, with loads of us preferring the pure...