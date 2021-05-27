newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Want to watch more on Netflix? Tricks of a wider range – radar

By Sophie Baker
dividendwealth.co.uk
 3 days ago

Have you watched Netflix while closed? The catalog of TV shows and movies you can watch varies depending on your region and your profile settings. But there are ways to open up a wider range. With a Netflix subscription, you can access titles from almost anywhere in the world. However,...

dividendwealth.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#To France#Radar#Russia#Streaming Movies#Netflix Inc#Watch Tv#Streaming Tv#Netflix Subscribers#Ip#Netflix Regions#Tricks#Secret Netflix Codes#Netflix Catalogs#Netflix Codes Probe#Witty Movies#Subscription#Internet Traffic#Titles#Choose English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
Related
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 18

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, May 18 shuffles around yesterday's list, with the Netflix South African original film I Am All Girls climbing all the way to the No. 2 spot, where it is just behind Amy Adams' thriller The Woman in the Window. The Secret Life of Pets 2 claws its way back into the Top 10 for like the millionth time. It's probably at No. 11 every day it isn't in the Top 10.
TV Showsontapsportsnet.com

Netflix: “The Woman in the Window” is Worth the Watch

If you’re nearing the end of your binge on Netflix and are wondering what to jump into next, The Woman in the Window is a solid contender. This collaboration between Netflix and 20th Century FOX revolves around a children’s therapist who suffers from agoraphobia, or in this case, a fear of going outside. The mystery drama runs about 100 minutes and doesn’t waste too much time getting into the thick of things.
TV & VideosTime Out Global

10 all-time best Thai movies to watch on Netflix

Have you had enough with watching mostly international hits on Netflix? Now’s the time to change up your cinematic experience and check out the best of the best Thai movies on this streaming platform giant. The pool of Thai films on Netflix is getting bigger and bigger, with more frequent...
Behind Viral VideosIGN

Netflix Is Seemingly Hiring to Help it Make More Games

It’s no secret that Netflix has been dominating the streaming market for a while now, even with strong competition from services like Disney+, but a new report suggests that it wants to get into the video game industry too. The Information's report, citing "people familar with the situation", reveals that...
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like ‘Peaky Blinders’ to Watch if You Love the Netflix Series

Looking for some hearty crime drama? Maybe a little period series? Look no further than Peaky Blinders, BBC’s epic show following a gangster family several months after the first World War. While you wait for Season 6, the final season, to be released, you may be hunting for a new series to fill the void. We’re here to help, with recommendations galore.
Businessvg247.com

It sounds like Netflix wants to get into the video game business – report

Netflix wants to get into video games, according to a new report. The report from The Information states that Netflix has been in contact with various “veteran game industry executives.”. It goes on to state streaming company is interested in releasing games via a subscription in “bundle” form, similar to...
Businesswindowscentral.com

Report: Netflix wants to expand into gaming

Netflix is reportedly looking for an executive with video game experience. The streaming service has hosted several shows based on video games, and it's also made. It's considering offering games to subscribers in a bundle, similar to Apple Arcade. Netflix is apparently trying to get into the gaming industry, according...
BusinessGamespot

Netflix Confirms It's Doing More "Interactive Entertainment"

For years, Netflix has hinted that it may be looking to dabble in the games industry, although only a small handful of projects have come of it. This week, a new report suggests that the video streaming giant is staffing up to expand its games effort more significantly. According to...
MoviesDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Army of the Dead’ on Netflix + More

It’s official folks: the CDC announced this week that vaccinated people can be outside and indoors without masks! You know what that means: reunions galore! Hang out with your friends! Your family members! Go to a restaurant with your crew and top off the night by having drinks at a bar! Or better yet, invite the loved ones you missed over and host a weekend movie or tv night. You deserve to spend time with those the pandemic has kept you from seeing, and hanging out and watching shows and films with your friends seems like a great start to your return to normalcy. And whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your weekend binge-fest. To make this weekend even more joyous and stress-free, we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Video GamesIGN

Netflix Wants to Build Its Own Apple Arcade Gaming Service: Report

Netflix might be starting to focus more expanding into the gaming industry. As reported by The Information (via Gamespot), the streaming service has started recruiting executives to expand its gaming efforts. Netflix is looking for an executive to lead gaming initiatives. The company has tried to seek out senior figures...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Netflix Could Be Designing More Immersive 'Gaming' Experiences

Netflix, the prolific film and television streaming service, could be branching out to more immersive experiences. It appears that Netflix's experiment with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch performed better than originally thought. The company has made moves recently to inch itself closer to the gaming sphere, including several adaptations from Assassin's Creed to DOTA. Allegedly, they've sought help curating further investments--potentially on Netflix and beyond.
TV SeriesHypebae

7 Fantasy TV Shows To Watch After Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone'

In April, Netflix premiered Shadow and Bone, a fantasy drama TV show adapted from the first book of Leigh Bardugo‘s bestselling Grisha novel trilogy. Set against a backdrop of the monstrous threat the Shadow Fold, created by an evil Shadow Summoner called The Darkling, the series follows soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she is a Grisha — humans who practice the Small Science. On top of that, she learns that her power is like no other and that it may be the answer to setting her country free from the Fold. Torn between being with her best friend Mal (Archie Renaux) and accepting her new responsibilities, Alina struggles to hone her skills despite being trained by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), also known as the General of the Second Army and the Shadow Summoner. With dangerous forces at play, Alina must train quickly while trying to figure out who she can really trust within the Little Palace’s walls.
TV Seriesyourdecommissioningnews.com

Netflix: 3 engaging and fun series to watch tonight

So what are we watching on Netflix tonight? If you can’t find the chain you need, CNET France can help you by recommending good programs from the SVoD services catalog. This wednesday, Final Space, Punisher And the border It was selected and this is why this content deserves your attention.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: The Best New Additions on Netflix UK This Week (28th May 2021)

If you want to know what to watch this weekend then we’re here to give you the lowdown on this week’s biggest and best film, TV and documentary additions on Netflix UK. Here we will give you our top picks as well as a full list of everything added to Netflix in the UK in the last week. So here are our top picks from this week’s additions on Netflix UK:
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Netflix is reportedly planning to get into games even more

According to a report in The Information based on anonymous sources, Netflix is planning to expand further into videogames and approaching "veteran game industry executives" as potential hires. While Netflix has previously produced interactive shows like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild, and collaborated with external developers on projects like Stranger Things 3: The Game, this would represent more than just dipping a toe in the videogame water. Apparently one of the plans being looked at is inspired by Apple Arcade's subscription service, which provides access to games exclusive to the service.
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Disney+’s larger than life Cruella is out today, featuring extravagant punk couture costumes and performances by Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Other high-stakes plot lines include a life-or-death game for a cash prize in Amazon Prime’s Panic and an unresolved murder in the Kate Winslet-led series Mare of Easttown. Lucifer fans can also anticipate an epic stand-off between God and Lucifer in the second part of the fifth season out on Netflix today. Catch the weekend’s best new releases with Observer Entertainment’s streaming guide.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Wants To Do A Live-Action Army Of The Dead Show

Now that Army of the Dead has finally been released on Netflix and done exactly what everyone expected it to do by dominating the most-watched list charts around the globe, the rumor mill has already kicked into life about the next steps for what’s long since been planned as a multimedia franchise.
TV & VideosCNET

Netflix: The 31 best documentaries to watch tonight

Netflix documentaries are the absolute best in business. But given the huge amount of choice, where do you even start? That's the question. We've highlighted some of our personal favourites on the Netflix service. We've also conveniently separated them by genre. Let's get stuck in -- starting, of course, with...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

Every New Movie Coming To Netflix, Hulu And Disney+ This Weekend

The most exciting time of the month is right around the corner for movie lovers. On Tuesday, June 1, we’ll receive a bevy of new flicks to choose from on our favorite streaming services. However, this also means we’re going to lose a number of great options—and that the level of movie output will slow on platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.