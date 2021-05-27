Cancel
Popular Rock YouTuber Violet Orlandi Releases Debut Original Album

By Jordan Blum
 8 days ago
Over the past 10 years or so, Brazil-based rock vocalist/instrumentalist Violet Orlandi has become one of the biggest rock/metal YouTubers and she's now getting ready to release her debut album, High Priest Daughter. The record drops tomorrow (May 28), but we're giving you an early listen here via the premiere stream below.

