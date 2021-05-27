Popular Rock YouTuber Violet Orlandi Releases Debut Original Album

Can art and pop music meet and compliment each other? Los Angeles-based vocalist and recording artist Arella Devoraj is stunning proof that this kind of magic can certainly happen. Arella is also a photographer, model, and painter and brings that knowledge and experience to her work behind the microphone. The results are certainly enchanting and have helped her build a large following across social media, that enthusiastically follows her work. In fact, critics have described her vocals as “a uniquely dark and powerful sound that moves her listeners and resonates with the deepest parts of their souls, along with a level of musical maturity that is way beyond sensational.” Arella recently thanked her fans for the support they have shown her infectious “Dark Pop” and announced that new music is on the way soon. This is sure to cause more than a little excitement.