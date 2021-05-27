Southcentral Kentucky family welcomes home fallen Pearl Harbor hero after 80 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers now lies in Kentucky for the first time in more than 80 years. Magers was born on November 3, 1923, in the Merry Oaks community in Barren County. He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was tragically killed in the Pearl Harbor attack. He was onboard the USS Oklahoma when it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize resulting in his death and 428 crewmen. His remains were identified in December 2020.