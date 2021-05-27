Who’s the boss? At Indy 500, women play large role at IMS

Tatements from Roger Penske and J. Douglas Boles about the passing of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser, who died May 2 at age 87:. “There simply was no one quite like Bobby Unser. Bobby was a ferocious competitor on the track, and his larger-than-life personality made him one of the most beloved and unique racers we have ever seen. Bobby brought so much to Team Penske during his time with our team, including a memorable victory in the 1981 Indianapolis 500. Beyond his many wins and accomplishments, Bobby was a true racer that raised the performance of everyone around him. He was also one of the most colorful characters in motorsports. Throughout his time as a driver, a commentator and an ambassador of our sport, Bobby’s stories and his passion for racing were legendary. Our thoughts and condolences are with Lisa, the Unser family and Bobby’s many friends and fans during this difficult time.” – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske.