Melbourne, Florence, Paris, Colombia, Colorado... a quick look at JR's Instagram account reveals a world tour of creations in the past few months despite the pandemic. And now: Egypt. The popular French street artist has announced that he will be creating a new work at the Pyramids in Giza, Cairo, in October. "This is not a photomontage... but the art work in October might be a photo collage," reads the Instagram caption under an image of the artist posing nonchalantly (and inconceivably) on the back of a rearing horse.