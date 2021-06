Elk River, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase involving a Minneapolis shooting suspect ended yesterday with the crash in a fatal shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says law enforcement officers from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and Big Lake Police Department spotted the suspect's vehicle on Highway 10, and at one point during the pursuit, the driver fired shots at the law officers. The BCA reported the suspect's vehicle left the roadway a short time later and crossed the opposite lanes of traffic before crashing through a barrier and coming to a stop in Elk River.