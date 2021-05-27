Something Old, Something New

Probably about one hour of sleep, too. I’m still stuck on Palaniuk’s win at the James River. I know that he’s competed at Guntersville since then, and since that 22nd place finish has already likely started thinking about the Classic, but the depth and significance of his Open win still rivets me. Not only does it put him in a position where he’s qualified for the 2022 Classic before the 2021 iteration occurs, freeing him up to take some risks, but it adds to his already hefty portfolio.